Live at 11:30: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 in Michigan

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on COVID-19 in Michigan on Thursday. She'll speak at 11:30 a.m.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 11:30 A.M.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Midland Mayor Maureen Donker, the CEO and Chair of DOW and more.

The update comes just a few days before in-person office work is allowed to resume in Michigan. That's coming on Monday, which marks two weeks since the state hit its first benchmark in the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

Vaccinations in Michigan are slowing. As of Wednesday, 56.8% of Michiganders ages 16 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state was averaging an increase of several percent per week, but it's only increased 1.8% since May 10.

The governor's office also said that Whitmer will likely ease COVID-19 restrictions either this week or early next week.

"We know that the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best way for people to protect themselves. That’s why Governor Whitmer originally launched the MI Vacc to Normal plan to encourage vaccinations and set a clear path back to normal. With the CDC recommending that fully vaccinated people can safely return to normal life, we feel confident that our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal now that a majority of Michiganders have received their vaccine. I would expect an announcement in the coming days or week," a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Last week, Whitmer announced that fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors or outdoors, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.