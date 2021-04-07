LIVE AT 11:15: State epidemiologist to provide update on COVID-19 in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide an update on COVID-19 data trends in the state on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the MDHHS will give information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations and more.

The update comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. According to The New York Times, Michigan 13 of the top 20 metro areas that are seeing COVID-19 outbreaks, with Detroit coming in second.

The state has reported thousands of new cases per day over the past week, and there are now more than 100,000 active cases of the virus in Michigan, the highest its been since mid-November when a partial shutdown was announced.

Michigan is also working to vaccinate the population, with those 16 and up becoming eligible on Monday. So far, the state has nearly 3 million people who are fully vaccinated.

