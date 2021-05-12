Live at 10:30: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 in Michigan

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on COVID-19 in Michigan on Wednesday morning.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 10:30 A.M.

She'll be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun for the update.

It comes as vaccinations continue in Michigan and new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall after a surge over the past couple of months.

On Monday, Michigan reached 55% of people 16 and up having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the first benchmark in the state's MI Vacc to Normal Plan. That number will allow the workplaces to bring workers back into buildings starting on May 24.

It also comes on the same day that the CDC is expected to meet and decide whether or not to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, after the FDA gave it approval.

Once the state reaches 60% vaccinated, the curfew will be lifted on restaurants and bars, indoor capacity at banquet halls, funeral homes, conference centers and more will increase to 25%, indoor capacity at sports stadiums will increase to 25% and gym capacity will increase to 50%.

