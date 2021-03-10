LIVE AT 1:15 P.M.: Gov. Whitmer to update COVID-19 in Michigan

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 in Michigan Wednesday afternoon and mark the one-year anniversary of the first two confirmed cases in Michigan.

Whitmer will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and the update comes just days after the restaurants and other businesses were able to increase capacity.

The state has had 598,968 total cases of COVID-19 and 15,699 deaths from the virus in the past year.

Michigan is also working to vaccinate a majority of the population, and there have been 2,689,248 vaccines administered so far.

