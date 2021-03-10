Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

LIVE AT 1:15 P.M.: Gov. Whitmer to update COVID-19 in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
State of Michigan
Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Khaldun
Whitmer.jpg
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:49:47-05

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 in Michigan Wednesday afternoon and mark the one-year anniversary of the first two confirmed cases in Michigan.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 1:15 P.M.

Whitmer will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and the update comes just days after the restaurants and other businesses were able to increase capacity.

The state has had 598,968 total cases of COVID-19 and 15,699 deaths from the virus in the past year.

Michigan is also working to vaccinate a majority of the population, and there have been 2,689,248 vaccines administered so far.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.