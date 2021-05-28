It's Memorial Day Weekend. What's safe to do?

(WSYM) — Now that Memorial Day Weekend is here, many people can’t wait to get out and celebrate. But are the traditional gatherings and activities safe to do?

My family and I love Memorial Day weekend, it’s a great time to relax and catch up with family and friends. But my answer to your question, “do people need to be careful” will depend on whether or not a person is vaccinated or not vaccinated.

So, let me start with those who have completed their shots. If everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can gather with each other indoors and outdoors. You can hug, eat, drink, dance, and be merry! And you don’t need to wear a mask or social distance.

As for mixing with people who are not vaccinated, you can do that too. The vaccines are really protective and your risk of getting infected is low.

Having said that, if you’re immunocompromised – for example you have cancer, or you’re a transplant patient, or you’re taking medication to suppress your immune system – then you should be extra cautious. I personally suggest that those who are immunocompromised keep their mask on and social distance as they are more vulnerable to infection and illness.

Now, what about the unvaccinated group? Well, outdoor festivities are much safer than gathering indoors. But if celebrations are inside, then the CDC recommends you wear a mask and social distance. Especially if you’re visiting with multiple households that are not vaccinated.

Remember, just because the virus numbers are low, doesn’t mean the risk is zero.

If you’re traveling by bus, plane, or train, then be sure to bring a mask. It won’t matter if you’re vaccinated or not. The CDC requires masks while using public transportation.

Also important to mention, everyone should be extra cautious if they are in indoor public spaces that are busy. There are lots of people traveling all across the country for the holiday weekend. And some are coming from hotspots.

Plus we have to be mindful of the new more contagious variants. So I highly recommend that everyone follow pandemic precautions in these situations when there are many people gathered in public places.

On that note, I hope everyone has a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend. And if you’re not vaccinated yet, please consider getting an appointment scheduled soon.

