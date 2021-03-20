Menu

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Holland Pizzeria closed after owner's arrest

Marlena's Bistro closed
Posted at 8:24 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 08:24:27-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland closed Friday following her arrest.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was arrested Friday during a traffic stop for violating state public health orders by keeping her restaurant open. A judge ordered Pavlos-Hackney to stay in jail until she paid a $7500 fine and closed her restaurant.

Originally staff had planned to open the restaurant on Saturday, but Friday a handful of Pavlos-Hackney's supporters boarded up the restaurant and hung closed signs on the building.

Her attorney hopes to have the fine paid and have Pavlos-Hackney released by Monday.

