Health systems in metro Detroit seeing 'encouraging signs' we're past peak of omicron surge

(WXYZ) — Two health systems in Michigan are seeing signs that the latest COVID-19 surge is on the other side as hospitalizations are decreasing.

Dr. Dennis Cunningham, the medical director of infection control and prevention at Henry Ford Health System, said they are seeing some encouraging signs.

Those signs, according to Cunningham, are a decrease in the number of patients in the hospitals that are COVID-19 positive and a decrease in the percent of positivity.

Despite the encouraging news, Cunningham continued to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible, and continue to use protective measures.

"There are hopeful signs that are giving us optimism that we are on the other side of the omicron surge," Cunningham said.

Beaumont Health also came out and said they now have less than 450 patients in their hospitals who are COVID-19 positive. As of Wednesday, there are 434 patients in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The highest number was 776 patients who were positive on Jan. 10.

Of the patients in Beaumont being treated, 58.7% are unvaccinated, 29.1% are fully vaccinated and just 12.2% are boosted. Only four patients in the ICU are boosted and one patient of 25 on ventilators are boosted.

The latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also showed hospitalizations decreasing.

According to the MDHHS, there were 3,760 adults with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. That's down more than 15% in the last week.

The record number of patients in the hospital came on Jan. 10, with 4,580 confirmed positive patients. In those 16 days, hospitalizations are down 17.5%, and they have dropped every day since Jan. 14.

