Hartland's Round Elementary requiring masks until Labor Day due to COVID-19 cases amongst students

HARTLAND, Mich. — In an email to parents, Hartland Consolidated Schools announced that Round Elementary will undergo a mask mandate following several positive COVID-19 cases amongst students.

The mandate is in effect from August 26 until Labor Day. After the holiday, the district will reassess the need for masks.

"We feel it necessary to take this precaution instead of shutting down the building," the district said in an email.

There are currently six positive or probable COVID-19 cases at Round Elementary. 122 students have been placed in quarantine since last week.

Round Elementary is currently the only school in the district with a mask mandate.