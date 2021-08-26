Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Hartland's Round Elementary requiring masks until Labor Day due to COVID-19 cases amongst students

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo
Indiana will soon have a COVID-19 school data base
As COVID-19 cases surge, CDC recommends universal indoor mask use
Posted at 7:02 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 07:02:58-04

HARTLAND, Mich. — In an email to parents, Hartland Consolidated Schools announced that Round Elementary will undergo a mask mandate following several positive COVID-19 cases amongst students.

The mandate is in effect from August 26 until Labor Day. After the holiday, the district will reassess the need for masks.

"We feel it necessary to take this precaution instead of shutting down the building," the district said in an email.

There are currently six positive or probable COVID-19 cases at Round Elementary. 122 students have been placed in quarantine since last week.

Round Elementary is currently the only school in the district with a mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.