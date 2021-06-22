GVSU still requiring masks for everyone in indoor classrooms

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is still requiring masks inside its classrooms regardless of vaccination status, according to its most recent face covering policy updated Monday.

It only applies to “indoor areas of academic instruction,” and fully vaccinated individuals will not need to continue wearing masks in other indoor settings on campus.

The university says changing the policy in the middle of the summer term could be disruptive to instruction.

Masks will also need to be worn regardless of vaccination status at all GVSU COVID-19 testing sites, the Campus Health Center, the Family Health Center and any potential on-campus vaccination site.

Unvaccinated individuals will need to wear a mask in all indoor settings except when in their specific assigned room, apartment or suite when only they or their roommates are present, while eating or drinking in dining areas and when alone in an enclosed space.

Masks are not required for anyone outdoors.

