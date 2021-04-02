Governor Whitmer announces 37 pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for spring break travelers

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have announced 37 COVID-19 pop-up testing sites for spring back travelers.

The governor is urging spring break travelers to get tested whether they traveled across Michigan, out of state, or out of the country in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“Brighter days are ahead with vaccinations being available to all Michiganders as of April 5, however, there are still critical efforts we must take to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “COVID-19 remains a threat to our families and communities, and we encourage Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 and are making it easier through these additional testing pop-up sites throughout the state. As always, every Michigander has a personal responsibility to do their part by wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing to help us slow the spread of this virus.”

Testing is also being encouraged ahead of travel as well.

“Michiganders should get tested one to three days before travel,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Do not travel if you test positive. Check travel restrictions before leaving, especially information about the spread of new variants of COVID-19 where you intend on visiting.”

It is also being recommended that those who have traveled be tested three to five days after their trip and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Below is a full list of the pop-up testing sites:

April 3

· Gratiot Isabella ISD, Alma Middle School, 1700 Pine Ave., Alma, 12-6 p.m.

· Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools, Brownstown Middle School, 20135 Inkster Road, Romulus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Clare-Gladwin RESD, 4041 E. Mannsiding Rd., Clare, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Shiawassee ISD, Corunna Public School Trans, 453 E. McArthur, Corunna, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Plymouth Canton Schools, Plymouth HS, 8400 N. Beck Road, Canton, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Livonia Public Schools, Stevenson High School, 33500 W. Six Mile Rd., Livonia, Noon to 7 p.m.

· Washtenaw ISD, 1819 S. Wagner, Ann Arbor, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 4

· Alcona Community Schools, Alcona High School, 51 N. Barlow, Lincoln, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, Mt. Pleasant High School, 1155 S. Elizabeth St., Mt. Pleasant, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Northville Public Schools, Northville High School, 45700 Six Mile Rd., Northville, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Plymouth Canton Schools, Plymouth HS, 8400 N. Beck Rd., Canton, Noon to 7 p.m.

· Port Huron School District, Port Huron High School, 2215 Court St., Port Huron, Noon to 6 p.m.

April 5

· Bay Arenac ISD, 4228 2 Mile Rd, Bay City, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Dearborn City Schools, Edsel Ford High School, 20601 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Iosco RESA, Iosco RESA Adm Bldg, 27 N. Rempert Rd., Tawas City, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Dickinson-Iron ISD, Kingsford High School, 431 Hamilton Ave., Kingsford, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Marquette Alger ISD, Marquette High School, 1203 W. Fair Ave., Marquette, Noon to 6 p.m.

· C.O.O.R. ISD (Roscommon), Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr., Roscommon, Noon to 6 p.m.

· St. Ignace Schools, St. Ignace LaSalle High School, 443 Portage St., St. Ignace, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Traverse City Area Public Schools, Traverse City High School, 1150 Milliken Dr., Traverse City, Noon to 7 p.m.

· Wayne ISD, Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools, Woodhaven High School, 24787 Van Horn Road Brownstown Township, Noon to 6 p.m.

April 6

· Rochester Community Schools, Rochester Community School Admin Building, 501 W. University Dr., Rochester, Noon to 6 p.m.

April 7

· Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, Mt. Pleasant High School, 1155 S. Elizabeth St., Mt. Pleasant, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Bay Arenac ISD, 4228 2 Mile Rd, Bay City, 2-6 p.m.

· Wayne ISD, Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne, Noon to 6 p.m.

April 8

· East China School District, St. Clair High School, 2200 Clinton Ave., St. Clair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 9

· Yale Public Schools (St. Clair ISD), Yale High School, 247 School Dr., Yale, Noon to 6 p.m.

April 10

· Dundee Community Schools, Dundee High School, 130 Viking Dr., Dundee, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Lansing Schools, Gardner International Academy, 333 Dahlia Dr., Lansing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Houghton Schools, Houghton High School, 1063 Gundlach Ave., Houghton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 11

· Lenawee Co Schools, Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., Adrian, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Newaygo Co RESA, 4747 W. 48th St., Fremont, Noon to 6 p.m.

· Ingham ISD, Wilson Talent Center, 611 Hagadorn Road, Mason, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 13

· Lansing Schools, Eastern High School, 626 Marshall St., Lansing, Noon to 6 p.m.

April 14

· Ingham ISD, Thorburn Education Center, 2630 Howell Rd., Mason, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 15

· Lenawee Co Schools, Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., Adrian, 2-7 p.m.