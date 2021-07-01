Gov. Whitmer to announce COVID vaccination sweepstakes for chance to win cash, scholarships

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has hopped on the incentive train, announcing Wednesday the "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" for Michiganders.

The sweepstakes are in partnership with Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways.

Although the full details of the sweepstakes will be announced during a press conference Thursday morning, the prizes have been announced.

Vaccinated Michiganders will get a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine, $55,000 college scholarships will be given out through a lottery-style raffle.

The press conference will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Stay with FOX 47 News for additional information.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.