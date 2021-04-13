Goal for Michigan to get back to normalcy by July 4 is 'still very doable,' Whitmer says

(WSYM) — The state's goal is to get back to normalcy before the Fourth of July, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview with 7 Action News.

Despite COVID-19 cases surging in the state right now, Whitmer said the goal is still "very doable" but is contingent on everyone "doing their part."

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House COVID response team press briefing Monday that the answer to Michigan's case surge is not necessarily to deploy more vaccinations to the state, but rather to flatten the curve by shutting things down.

In response, Whitmer said maybe the CDC "doesn't appreciate" what some of the constraints have been on the ground in Michigan.

She said she and her administration have been at this for 14 months and they have the knowledge on what it's going to take to push the numbers down.

"What we need is for the people across our state to take this seriously and everyone to do our part," Whitmer said.

Whitmer said in this moment, every resident has the tools they need to do their part.

She also said mandates were necessary for a long period of time. If there's a variant that creates similar dire circumstances and vaccines aren't as effective, then mandates will be revisited.

"I'm hoping it never comes to that," she said.