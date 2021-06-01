Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

FOX 47 News partners with TV stations for 'Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions'

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Vaccine Town Hall
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 08:22:38-04

(WSYM) — FOX 47 News is partnering with 7 Action News, Fox 2 and Local 4 for "Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions."

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford, WDIV’s Devin Scillian and Fox 2’s Huel Perkins will host this 30-minute pre-recorded town hall. You can watch it on the following channels:

FOX 47 News
Wednesday, 6/2 at 7:30 pm

Streaming on OTT
Wednesday, 6/2 at 7:30 pm

The panel includes: Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Medical Director MDHHS, Dr. Rudolph Valentini, DMC Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Adam Lauring, an epidemiologist and RNA researcher from the University of Michigan.

The panel will answer the top questions asked about vaccines to help viewers make an informed decision about immunizations.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

