(WSYM) — FOX 47 News is partnering with 7 Action News, Fox 2 and Local 4 for "Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions."

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford, WDIV’s Devin Scillian and Fox 2’s Huel Perkins will host this 30-minute pre-recorded town hall. You can watch it on the following channels:

FOX 47 News

Wednesday, 6/2 at 7:30 pm

Streaming on OTT

Wednesday, 6/2 at 7:30 pm

The panel includes: Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Medical Director MDHHS, Dr. Rudolph Valentini, DMC Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Adam Lauring, an epidemiologist and RNA researcher from the University of Michigan.

The panel will answer the top questions asked about vaccines to help viewers make an informed decision about immunizations.

