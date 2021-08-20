Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19 despite being full vaccinated

DETROIT, Mich. — Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders announced on Twitter Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders says he is fully vaccinated and is not experiencing symptoms at this time.

Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions @NFL pic.twitter.com/K13d32wEzv — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) August 20, 2021

Sanders will be staying until September 12 to take precautions.