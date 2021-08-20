Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19 despite being full vaccinated

Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Posted at 2:50 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:50:50-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders announced on Twitter Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders says he is fully vaccinated and is not experiencing symptoms at this time.

Sanders will be staying until September 12 to take precautions.

