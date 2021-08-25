Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Ford delays return-to-work due to COVID surge, plans hybrid work model in January 2022

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
CORRECTS TO 15% TO $34.3 BILLION NOT NEARLY 16% TO $31.3 BILLION FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a $2 billion first-quarter net loss, blaming nearly all of it on the negative effects of the coronavirus. The automaker said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that its revenue from January through March fell nearly 15% to $34.3 billion as most of its factories were shut down for the final week of the quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
ford
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 12:41:38-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Ford Motor Company is putting a pause on returning to the office for non-site dependent employees due to a rise in COVID-19.

In a statement, the motor company said they are adjusting the start of hybrid work arrangements for non-site dependent team members in North America, South America, and most International Market Groups to no earlier than January 2022.

"Given the state of the COVID-19 virus remains very fluid, we are adjusting the start of our hybrid work arrangement," Ford said in a statement. "As we continue to monitor the virus, we’ll explore opportunities for team members to return on-site and experience the hybrid model."

When the virus subsides, Ford plans to transition to a flexible hybrid work model globally for non-site-dependent employees.

They're hoping this model will provide balance and flexibility with a focus on prioritizing connection and well-being.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.