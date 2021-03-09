Flags to be lowered to honor one-year anniversary of coronavirus in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on March 10 to honor the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Michigan and mourn those who have lost their lives.

Flags will be lowered within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state.

Michiganders are also being asked to turn on the lights outside of their home on March 10 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in remembrance of Michiganders lost.

“One year ago, our world changed forever as we confronted the greatest challenge of our generation,” Whitmer said. “By lowering the flags to honor the one-year anniversary of the virus’s confirmed presence in Michigan, we remember the nearly 16,000 sons and daughters, moms and dads, and neighbors and friends who passed away from COVID-19 in Michigan. As we honor their legacies, let us also take a moment to grieve together, and know that we are not alone in our mourning.

“One year after our first confirmed case, we now have three safe and effective vaccines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. I encourage all Michiganders to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene and get vaccinated once they are eligible because this is the most effective way to protect you, your family, and others from COVID-19. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should remain lowered through Saturday, March 20 in accordance with the previous announcement for former Attorney General Frank J. Kelley. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 21.

