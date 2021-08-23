FDA could give full approval to Pfizer vaccine on Monday, which could prompt mandates

(WSYM) — The U.S. Surgeon General is expecting the FDA to fully approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, according to a report from The New York Times.

The report said federal regulators are finalizing paperwork to license the two-dose shot, and they could finish up sometime on Monday.

At the moment, the shot is being administered under an emergency use authorization, and the approval could mean more Americans get the vaccine.

It can also come with some mandates from state, local and other officials, including those by schools as kids prepare to go back.

Nurses we spoke with say they are anticipating the full approval, and believe it will help increase current vaccination rates.

Health professionals say some people are reluctant to get the vaccine under emergency use, so the approval is important.

"I think some people need that safety net of a higher power telling them it is safe in a more regulated sense," ICU nurse Kathryn Meldrum said.

In order to get a full FDA approval, our Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi said Pfizer has to provide data that comes from the real world.

So far, over 200 million doses have been administered to Americans.

"Hopefully it will be enough for people to say 'OK, I'm going to get the vaccine,' which is going to help the whole community in my opinion," he said.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the full approval will also cause some mandates.

"You'll see more universities and workplaces that were considering putting in requirements for vaccines to create safer places to learn and work, you'll see more of them likely moving forward on their plans to require vaccines in the workplace and school," Murthy said.