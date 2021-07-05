Watch

Dr. Abha Gupta Varma discusses delta variant, vaccine sweepstakes

Posted at 6:55 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 18:55:38-04

MICHIGAN — Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma joined us to discuss the latest COVID-19 news.

She discussed the vaccine sweepstakes program the state announced last week and why it's important for those who may need the money.

Varma also re-emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the delta variant, which is spreading throughout the country and expected to overtake the UK -- or alpha -- variant soon.

