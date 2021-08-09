Dr. Abha addresses the need for vaccinations and mask mandates in the fight against COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma to talk about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.

This week, she talked about the continued push for vaccinations and strongly encouraged the use of masks as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

Dr. Abha encourages anyone concerned about the vaccines to talk to their doctor.

For more on Dr. Abha click here.