4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Dr. Abha addresses the need for vaccinations and mask mandates in the fight against COVID-19

Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 09, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma to talk about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.

This week, she talked about the continued push for vaccinations and strongly encouraged the use of masks as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

Dr. Abha encourages anyone concerned about the vaccines to talk to their doctor.

