Detroit-Windsor Tunnel closing down Canadian side to hold vaccination clinics for Windsor residents

(WSYM) — The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation approved closing the Canadian side of the U.S.-Canada tunnel in order to hold vaccination clinics, CBC reports.

The closure was unanimously approved by the corporation.

CBC reports that Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens had the idea to hold vaccination clinics in the tunnel after reaching out to the federal government to access unused vaccine doses in the United States. He set up a waitlist last week for Windsor residents interested in receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Nearly 6,000 people have signed up, CBC reports.

Dilkens told CBC a line to clearly mark the border between the two countries will be painted later this week.

The vaccines from Michigan will only be offered to Canadians who have had the first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

A date has not yet been set, but more concrete information is expected to be offered next week.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information and more about coming back from COVID-19Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.