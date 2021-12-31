Detroit public schools canceling classes after break for 3 days for COVID testing

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced on Friday that the district is canceling all in-person, online and virtual learning Monday through Wednesday to have all employees test for COVID.

The district said the tests will be at no cost across their 10 sites. They reportedly will then review the infection rate by Wednesday and make a determination on how to proceed with learning.

The students are also encouraged to get a free test Monday through Friday at their 10 sites.

“Due to the Omicron variant and low vaccination rates, the city is facing an all-time high infection rate of 36%. Infection rates are also high statewide and at the county level. If schools open as planned on Monday, it is inevitable that we will face a high number of positive cases that will lead to high rates of quarantining and staff shortages, which will disrupt school operations,” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, DPSCD superintendent, in a statement.

The district is also implementing a mandatory employee vaccination policy effective February 18 and all students will be required to COVID test or they will have to attend virtual classes effective January 31, according to the statement.

Dr. Vitti also said a “student vaccine mandate is likely by the first day of the next school year.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.