'Dangerously irresponsible': Michigan Nurses Association responds to calls from Chamber to relax restrictions

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Nursing Association President Jamie Brown responded Friday to recent calls from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce that would reduce protections for frontline workers.

Brown, who also works as a critical care nurse at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, denounced efforts to weaken physical distancing and masking requirements, remove personal protective equipment (PPE) guarantees from health care workers and encourage in-person work for those who could work from home.

She called the efforts "dangerously irresponsible," saying nurses and health care workers need the entire community's help to fight the pandemic.

Read her full statement here: