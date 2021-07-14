Whitmer to announce first-round winners of $50K daily drawing in 'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes'

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first round of $50,000 daily drawing winners of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 2 PM

Four winners will be announced during the event.

As of July 14, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes has received a total of 1,783,320 applicants for the grand prizes since it began July 1.

The goal of the public outreach campaign, consisting of a series of statewide drawings, is to provide incentives to Michiganders to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible this summer to get the state fully back to normal.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaway includes $5 million in total prizes, including 30 daily prizes of $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. For those receiving vaccines ages 12 to 17, there are nine four-year college scholarships.

The aim of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate by roughly 7.5% to achieve the statewide goal of 70% of residents age 16 and older who are immunized. As of July 12, 62.4% of Michigan residents age 16 and older – a total of 5,053,370 of the state’s residents – have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations.