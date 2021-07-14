Whitmer to announce first-round winners of $50K daily drawing in 'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes'

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the first round of $50,000 daily drawing winners of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes Wednesday afternoon.
Four winners will be announced during the event.
As of July 14, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes has received a total of 1,783,320 applicants for the grand prizes since it began July 1.
The goal of the public outreach campaign, consisting of a series of statewide drawings, is to provide incentives to Michiganders to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible this summer to get the state fully back to normal.
The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaway includes $5 million in total prizes, including 30 daily prizes of $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. For those receiving vaccines ages 12 to 17, there are nine four-year college scholarships.
The aim of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate by roughly 7.5% to achieve the statewide goal of 70% of residents age 16 and older who are immunized. As of July 12, 62.4% of Michigan residents age 16 and older – a total of 5,053,370 of the state’s residents – have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations.