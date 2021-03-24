WATCH: What you can expect when you get your COVID vaccination at Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. — The Ford Field mass vaccination clinics officially open March 24.

Ford Field will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

Officials say that the clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily to serve residents in the broader Southeast Michigan region.

All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment.

According to the Ford Field website, when you arrive, you will have a non-contact temperature temp. Those who have a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be permitted to enter. After the temperature check, visitors will also have to answer a series of health-check questions; they will then be directed to the registration line.

