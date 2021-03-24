Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

WATCH: What you can expect when you get your COVID vaccination at Ford Field

items.[0].videoTitle
A snapshot of the COVID vaccination process at Detroit's Ford Field. Video courtesy FEMA.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 06:02:25-04

DETROIT, Mich. — The Ford Field mass vaccination clinics officially open March 24.

Related:

Ford Field will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

Officials say that the clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily to serve residents in the broader Southeast Michigan region.

All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment.

Ford Field Vaccination Site Signup

According to the Ford Field website, when you arrive, you will have a non-contact temperature temp. Those who have a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be permitted to enter. After the temperature check, visitors will also have to answer a series of health-check questions; they will then be directed to the registration line.

Watch the time-lapse video above for a snapshot of what you can expect when you arrive at Ford Field.

Video courtesy FEMA.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Vaccine Section Quick Links
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub Clinton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Eaton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Hillsdale County COVID-19 vaccine hub Ingham County COVID-19 vaccine hub Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine hub
Other COVID-19 Vaccine Resources
COVID-19 Vaccines: Frequently Asked Questions COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Different COVID-19 Vaccines U of M COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Update