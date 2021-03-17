Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Walmart administering COVID-19 vaccines at select Michigan locations

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Walmart
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 14:16:05-04

(WXYZ) — Walmart is currently administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at select locations in Michigan.

Eligible patients can schedule an appointment by visiting walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

Locations administering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
• Walmart Supercenter, 7700 N. Alger Road, Alma, Michigan 48801
• Walmart Supercenter, 10772 W. Carson City Road, Greenville, Michigan 48838
• Walmart Supercenter, 1700 W. Michigan Avenue, Jackson, Michigan 49202
• Walmart Supercenter, 555 E. Genesee Street, Lapeer, Michigan 48446
• Walmart Supercenter, 1165 Superior Drive, St. Johns, Michigan 48879

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine,.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.