Walmart administering COVID-19 vaccines at select Michigan locations

(WXYZ) — Walmart is currently administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at select locations in Michigan.

Eligible patients can schedule an appointment by visiting walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

Locations administering the COVID-19 vaccine include:

• Walmart Supercenter, 7700 N. Alger Road, Alma, Michigan 48801

• Walmart Supercenter, 10772 W. Carson City Road, Greenville, Michigan 48838

• Walmart Supercenter, 1700 W. Michigan Avenue, Jackson, Michigan 49202

• Walmart Supercenter, 555 E. Genesee Street, Lapeer, Michigan 48446

• Walmart Supercenter, 1165 Superior Drive, St. Johns, Michigan 48879

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine,.

