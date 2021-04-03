US draws close to 100M vaccinations: Check out data from your county

The U.S. is moving closer toward vaccinating 100 million Americans against COVID-19 in a race against an uptick in cases that health officials fear could lead to another surge of infections. Over 99 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 56 million people, or 17% of the U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated. That's according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But cases are inching up, and officials warn they could ban people from large public gatherings such as ballparks if this trend continues.

Virus Outbreak-Vaccine Counties

COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to rollout across the country as more Americans are making appointments for their shots. The following digital embed tracks vaccinations at the county level for all residents, for those 65 and older and for those 18 and older. This map will update daily.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



NOTE: California does not report the county of residence in counties with fewer than 20,000 people. Hawaii does not provide county-of-residence information. New Mexico recently began reporting county residence data, but data is too incomplete to display. Texas only provides data that are aggregated at the state level.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook