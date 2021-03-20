State to host town hall for older adults to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is hosting a town hall this month for older adults to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The virtual event will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

This builds upon the previous town halls with faith-based leaders and communities of color, about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In the coming months, the state says it will host additional town halls in partnership with public health and community leaders. Events are live streamed at Facebook.com/MichiganHHS.

“Even as the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, it’s important that older adults understand the safety and efficacy of the authorized vaccines, so that they can get scheduled as soon as possible if they haven’t already received the vaccine,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, PhD, senior deputy director of the Aging and Adult Services Agency within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in a pres release. “Michigan’s older residents have a higher risk of severe illness and death associated with COVID, so increasing their immunity will help protect our communities overall.”

Moderated by Dr. Travis, the panel also will feature:

Zaneta Adams, Director, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

Maureen Taylor, Chair, Michigan Welfare Rights Organization

Rev. Horace Sheffield, Pastor, Detroit’s New Destiny Christian Fellowship

Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, MD

Mark Hornbeck, AARP Michigan

Dr. Herbert Smitherman, MD, Detroit Receiving Hospital

The goal of the town hall series is to address the safety and efficacy of the vaccine by answering questions within vulnerable communities.

The vaccine distribution plan has prioritized older adults as the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age. This is why vaccine distribution guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that adults 65 years and older be one of the first groups to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Ahead of the discussion, attendees are encouraged to submit their questions for the town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine .

