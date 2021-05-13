Watch

State health officials recommend all vaccine providers to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds

Posted at 8:01 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 08:01:20-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends all COVID-19 vaccine providers to start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended the Pfizer vaccine’s administration to the age group, according to Michigan State Police.

READ MORE: CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years old and up

“It’s great news to have a safe and effective vaccine available to protect younger Michiganders as we work to eliminate COVID-19 once and for all,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “As a parent, I encourage all parents with children in this group to have a conversation with your family doctor about the vaccine as soon as possible.”

We’re told the MDHHS will offer guidance on the vaccine’s use in regard to adolescents between 12 and 15 tomorrow.

Click here to read more about teens and vaccines.

