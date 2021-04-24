State health experts recommend the continued use of J&J vaccine

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a recommendation to all vaccine providers in Michigan to continue vaccinating eligible residents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the vaccine to resume administration.

Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause for 11 days following rare reports of blood clotting in a handful of the vaccine’s recipients.

“We are glad to be able to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in Michigan following the thorough review and recommendations of ACIP, CDC and FDA,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This brief pause indicates there is a robust safety review process in place for these vaccines.”

Dr. Khaldun adds, “These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy.”

We’re told the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks and that healthcare workers should review this facts sheet ahead of administering the vaccine.