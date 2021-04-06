Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

State asks eBay, Shopify, Twitter to curb sales of fake vaccination cards

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card file photo
Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 19:31:20-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel requests eBay, Shopify and Twitter to curb the sales of fake vaccination cards, according to the state attorney general’s office.

"These cards look legitimate, but are anything but,” says Nessel. “My colleagues and I are urging Twitter, eBay and Shopify to help prevent the sale of these phony cards and protect the public health.”

Genuine vaccination cards are given to patients after they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state warns that fraudulent cards may endanger the health of community members and inhibit the ongoing progress in vaccinating the public.

Nessel is joined by 44 other attorneys general in a letter calling on CEOs of the aforementioned platforms to monitor and remove ads for fraudulent vaccination cards, as well as to make records of the ads and sellers of fraudulent cards.

