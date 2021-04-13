Sparrow opens new vaccination site in Lansing

LANSING, MI — Sparrow Health System has opened up a new vaccination site that will allow it to increase COVID-`19 vaccine distributions significantly.

The site is inside the former Sears building in Frandor and will allow Sparrow to provide up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots a day.

Previously Sparrow was administering vaccines at its Laboratories Drive-Thru Clinic.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2021

Sparrow says the move will allow them to fulfill their mandate to vaccinate as many people in the community as possible and that it has other advantages, among them patients not being subject to different weather conditions at the outdoor drive-thru, less traffic congestion and reduced wait times for COVID testing and blood draws at the drive-thru.

The drive-thru will remain open for testing and will expand to seven lanes. Parking at the Sears location will be on the north side.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2021

Hours of operation of the Indoor POD:

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays

For more information click here.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook