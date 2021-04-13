Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Sparrow opens new vaccination site in Lansing

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2021
Sears Vaccination Site
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 18:22:07-04

LANSING, MI — Sparrow Health System has opened up a new vaccination site that will allow it to increase COVID-`19 vaccine distributions significantly.

The site is inside the former Sears building in Frandor and will allow Sparrow to provide up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots a day.

Previously Sparrow was administering vaccines at its Laboratories Drive-Thru Clinic.

Sparrow says the move will allow them to fulfill their mandate to vaccinate as many people in the community as possible and that it has other advantages, among them patients not being subject to different weather conditions at the outdoor drive-thru, less traffic congestion and reduced wait times for COVID testing and blood draws at the drive-thru.

The drive-thru will remain open for testing and will expand to seven lanes. Parking at the Sears location will be on the north side.

Hours of operation of the Indoor POD:

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays

For more information click here.

