(WSYM) — Detroiters are citing safety concerns as one of the main reasons for not getting vaccinated, according to a new survey from the University of Michigan.

The data revealed that about half of adults living in Detroit are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U-M survey of more than 1,800 residents showed that 8 out of 10 unvaccinated Detroiters who participated in the study noted vaccine safety as one of the main reasons they have not yet received the vaccine.

According to U-M, Detroiters who were unvaccinated were far less likely to say that they trust the government's ability to ensure the safety of the vaccine at 51% than those who have already been vaccinated (6%).

One-third of unvaccinated Detroiters reported in the survey that they trusted their doctors greatly when it comes to information on COVID-19.

"With COVID-19 cases rising again in Michigan and public health officials warning about a pandemic among the unvaccinated, these data highlight that trust, and not access, is the main factor deterring Detroiters from getting vaccinated at this stage. These findings also illustrate that more personal appeals to get vaccinated are more likely to be persuasive than mass appeals through news media," said Elisabeth Gerber, professor of public policy and political science and research associate in the Center for Political Studies at the U-M Institute for Social Research, in a press release.

The study also found that 34% of residents who reported unlikely to get vaccinated between January and March 2021 have since gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

FOX 47 asked viewers a similar question and we found a similar sentiment in regards to why residents of mid-Michigan chose not to get the vaccine.

FOX 47 News, 2021

For the full study, click here.