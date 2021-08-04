Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan weekly COVID-19 vaccinations starting to rise again

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. Casino owner MGM Resorts International is bringing the coronavirus vaccine to its Las Vegas Strip employees, with the opening of an inoculation clinic at the Mandalay Bay resort convention center. Easing vaccine availability for perhaps thousands of hotel and hospitality workers comes with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas setting a July 1 date to return to in-person activities and city workers responding to the lifting of sports restrictions by installing basketball hoops again at city parks. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
covid vaccine
Posted at 1:35 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:35:06-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s weekly number of people getting an initial COVID-19 shot has risen for the third straight week after having consistently dropped for two months.

The increase coincided with the spread of the delta variant — the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet — and a $5 million state sweepstakes designed to incentivize vaccinations.

There were about 41,000 first-dose immunizations last week, the most since the week of June 13-19.

Fewer people were vaccinated in July than in June — roughly 192,000 vs. approximately 167,000 — but officials say vaccination rates always are lower in the middle of the summer.

The following U.S. county map shows the 7-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases. This map will automatically update daily.

READ MORE: Next round of MI Shot to Win winners announced on Wednesday

READ MORE: Push is on to get more kids & teens vaccinated against COVID-19 in Michigan

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Section Quick Links

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub Clinton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Eaton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Hillsdale County COVID-19 vaccine hub Ingham County COVID-19 vaccine hub Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine hub

Other COVID-19 Vaccine Resources

COVID-19 Vaccines: Frequently Asked Questions COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Different COVID-19 Vaccines U of M COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Update