4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan urges primary care docs to help vaccinate

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A doctor shortage is affecting patients and doctors.
Posted at 4:12 PM, May 12, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and chief health deputy, encouraged doctors Wednesday to check if their patients have been vaccinated and if they have any questions.

About 55% of residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated.

The push to make doses available in physicians’ offices will complement the state’s focus on using mobile clinics in places like churches and vaccinating people who are homebound.

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub Clinton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Eaton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Hillsdale County COVID-19 vaccine hub Ingham County COVID-19 vaccine hub Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine hub

