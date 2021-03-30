Michigan surpasses 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has surpassed four million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, according to a news release Monday.

“Our rollout continues to pick up steam and we will not rest until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Michigan continues to make significant strides – administering four million vaccines in less than four months – as we work to ensure every Michigander has access to the vaccine.”

President Biden shared a rough estimate of the amount of people vaccinated in the United States on Twitter.

Over the last three days, we have had a record number of shots in arms with nearly 10 million shots recorded. That would have been inconceivable in January. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 29, 2021

All residents 16 and up will be eligible to make an appointment starting April 5, though Detroit has already expanded eligibility amid a surge in cases.

The state has passed its goal of administering 50,000 shots per day for the past 34 days.

“With every vaccine administered, we get one step closer to eliminating this deadly virus once and for all,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “I’m asking every Michigander to make a plan to get the vaccine when it is your turn. We can all be part of the solution that saves lives and helps us get back to normal. Soon we will be able to see and hug our friends, families and loved ones, but for now we must continue taking smart precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands.”

