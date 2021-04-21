Michigan set to surpass 6M COVID-19 vaccines administered

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is set to surpass six million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Tuesday, with the most recent one million vaccines administered in just 11 days.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration “will not stop” until 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up have equitably received the vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 45% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 30% are fully vaccinated.

The state has repeatedly hit its daily dose goal of 100,000 shots.

Still, Whitmer reminded residents that the state is still fighting the virus, despite all the progress made.

“The rising cases and hospitalization rates are a reminder that we must continue masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands and, crucially, getting vaccinated,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is also working closely with our federal partners to surge life-saving therapeutic treatments that will help keep people out of the hospital. We still have strong public health laws on the books, and I know that if we keep pressing on with our individual efforts to slow the spread and get vaccinated, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beats this damn virus.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist received his own COVID-19 vaccine this past Saturday, according to a news release Tuesday.

“We can end this virus on our own terms by making sure that everyone eligible to receive a vaccine gets one,” Gilchrist said. “I want to encourage everyone to connect with friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers to make sure they’ve made an appointment. Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, family, and our collective community—it paves the way for us to get back to doing the things we love together.”

