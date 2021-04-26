Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan monitoring extremely rare "breakthrough cases" of COVID-19

items.[0].videoTitle
Michigan is monitoring "breakthrough case" of COVID-19 where some people are infected after getting fully-vaccinated.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 06:15:02-04

(WSYM) — The race to vaccinate Michiganders against COVID-19 continues while health officials are working to track "breakthrough cases."

A breakthrough case is someone who tests positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after their last dose, meaning they are fully vaccinated against the virus. It's rare and only happens in less than .01% of people.

A breakthrough case is rare, but not unexpected.

Jacob Ellis got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January and still contracted COVID-19.

As of last week, there have been at least 334 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, otu of more than 2.7 million people who are fully vaccinated.

"I was wondering why I caught it when I was fully vaccinated? It really kinda freaked me out there," Ellis said.

The Southgate resident is quarantining in his basement. He said his symptoms are mild including a stuffy nose and sore throat.

"Every vaccine has some breakthrough cases, actually to be frank we're seeing less breakthrough cases than we would've expected," Beaumont Director of Infectious Disease Research Dr. Matthew Sims said.

According to data from the CDC, there have been 7,157 reported breakthrough cases in the U.S. out of 87 million fully vaccinated Americans, working out to less than .01%.

Sims said breakthrough cases depend on two things: your immune system and the amount of virus you're exposed to.

"If you get a really bad exposure, like your sitting in a confined area with someone who's hacking and coughing for a few hours, that's a bad exposure and it may be enough virus that can breakthrough," Sims said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Section Quick Links

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub Clinton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Eaton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Hillsdale County COVID-19 vaccine hub Ingham County COVID-19 vaccine hub Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine hub

Other COVID-19 Vaccine Resources

COVID-19 Vaccines: Frequently Asked Questions COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Different COVID-19 Vaccines U of M COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Update