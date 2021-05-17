Michigan looking at providing incentives to those getting COVID-19 vaccinations

(WSYM) — The State of Michigan and Protect Michigan Commission are looking at different incentives to increase Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

As of Friday, the state had 55.7% of people with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but demand is slowing. The state hit its first benchmark, 55%, last Monday, allowing in-person office work to resume on May 24.

Kerry Ebersole Singh, the director of the Protect Michigan Commission, said the state is also looking to increase vaccine access points throughout the state.

Currently, the City of Detroit is giving away $25 gift cards to get vaccinated, and they're also offering gift cards to "good neighbors" who take another Detroiter to get vaccinated.

Ohio is also giving away $1 million to five different people who got vaccinated.

"We are absolutely always thinking of innovative ways to vaccinate our state," Singh said.

She said they've been working with the Small Business Association and Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association to do something similar to the $25 gift cards to employees in downtown districts.

