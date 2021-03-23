Michigan family physicians want to help administer COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. — A group of Michigan’s family physicians wants the state to include primary care physicians in the vaccination process before public vaccine eligibility begins April 5.

The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians says that as vaccine supply increases, including them will help alleviate the burden currently placed on local public health departments and healthcare systems, according to a news release Monday.

“It’s been a long year for everyone as we have navigated this public health crisis,” said Mark Hamed, president of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians. “We have made great progress but have a long way to go, and that is why I believe it is time to bring Michigan’s primary care physicians into vaccination administration efforts. As we near time for the general public to be eligible for vaccines, demand will be high, and we are ready to step up and help.”

Primary care doctors traditionally administer about half of all non-COVID adult vaccinations against diseases like pneumonia, measles, polio, influenza and more.

They also argue that family physicians play a critical role in countering vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, building local community trust and serving as a source of science-based information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The organization also reminded Michiganders to stay up-to-date on other routine vaccinations.

In Michigan, more than 200,000 fewer doses of non-influenza vaccines administered in 2020 and less than 50 percent of children under two are up to date on their vaccinations, according to MAFP.

