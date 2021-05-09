Watch

Michigan: 54% vaccinated, including residents outside state

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 07:26:42-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan says 54% of adults ages 16 and up have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, a roughly 2.5 percentage point jump after factoring in people who were vaccinated outside the state or at federal facilities.

The addition of 227,000 residents to the count Friday puts Michigan close to a 55% benchmark Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says is needed to allow in-person work in offices.

The reopening step will occur two weeks after the milestone is reached

. Officials say a new tracker uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can access data from out-of-state providers and veterans hospitals.

