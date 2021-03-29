Meijer pharmacies will now provide COVID-19 vaccine at every store

(WSYM) — Meijer pharmacies will now provide the COVID-19 vaccine at every store.

The retailer plans to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week through clinics held at each of its stores, along with offsite clinics.

"Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Whether our team members and pharmacists are working with local organizations, coordinating offsite events or hosting large in-store clinics, we're proud to continue our efforts as a federal retail pharmacy partner in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky as we expand access to these critical vaccines and defeat this pandemic."

This week, Meijer will conduct more than 950 clinics, both large and small scale, in its stores throughout the Midwest.

To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer, text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

The link will include three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in.

As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

"Our pharmacy teams have been working diligently to vaccinate as many people as possible since doses have become available," Meijer Pharmacy Vice President Jason Beauch said. "Expanding the partnership with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program makes our job even easier because now we'll be able to reach even more people interested in receiving this vaccine."