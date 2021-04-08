MDHHS partners with colleges, universities to expand COVID-19 vaccination access, expands mobile clinics

(WSYM) — Now that all Michiganders 16 and over are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching efforts to expand access across the state.

“Vaccinations are the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 and end this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in a news release. “We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation. These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”

In the first of two programs announced Thursday, the state says they are partnering with universities and colleges across Michigan to distribute the vaccine to their communities. Local health departments associated with the participating schools will receive shipments of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination.

"Vaccinating this group of the population right now makes a lot of sense as thousands of college and university students near the end of their academic year and are preparing to travel back home, start new jobs, take summer vacations, and interact with their family and friends,” said Northern Michigan University president Fritz Erickson in a news release. “We appreciate this initiative by the state to keep college students safe. This effort will protect not only the age group that is now seeing a higher rate of infection than before, but it protects communities and families across the state from spread of the virus due to the mass movement of college students that takes place over the next few weeks."

The 26 participating schools are:

Andrews University

Albion College

Central Michigan University

College for Creative Studies

University of Michigan-Detroit

Ferris State University

University of Michigan-Flint

Michigan State University

Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo College

Davenport University

Calvin University

Cornerstone University

Adrian College

Northern Michigan University

Alma College

Oakland University

Lawrence Technological University

Rochester University

Grand Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State University

Eastern Michigan University

Concordia University Ann Arbor

University of Michigan

Wayne State University

Finlandia University

As a second measure to increase access to vaccinations, the state is also expanding mobile clinics in both Detroit and Hamtramck, beginning April 14. These clinics will be able to vaccinate up to 500 residents per day. In addition, they will also be able to assist community members to register for vaccinations at Ford Field.

“Given the rise in cases and hospitalizations, now more than ever, it is important to bring the vaccine where people are, right in their neighborhood,” said Denise Fair, chief public health officer at the Detroit Health Department in a news release. “We will be offering even more opportunities to provide vaccines to our community. We are continuing to do everything we can to make it as accessible as possible for Detroiters to get vaccinated. If it means going to neighborhoods to make it even easier, that is what we will do.”

Mobile Clinic operations will take place at the following locations:

April 14



Detroit Job Corps Center, 11801 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit

Shrine of Black Madonna, 7625 Linwood St., Detroit

April 15



Historic King Solomon Church, 6100 14th, Detroit

Salvation Army Harbor Light, 3737 Lawton St., Detroit

April 16



Ernst T. Ford Field Rec. Center, 10 Pitkin St., Detroit

Wings of Love, 17133 John R St., Detroit

April 19



Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, 9000 Woodward, Detroit

Greater New Mt. Moriah, 586 Owen St., Detroit

April 20



YPAC/YALA, 2112 Holbrook St., Hamtramck

Kabob House, 11405 Contant St., Hamtramck

April 21



Russell Street Baptist Church, 8700 Chrysler Dr., Detroit

Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth St., Detroit (Tentative)

April 22

