MDHHS launches text message program to encourage residents to get vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Protect Michigan Commission are launching a new text messaging program to share COVID-19 vaccine information and encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated.

It’s expected to reach 1 million people in counties across the state, with a focus on high vulnerability communities and areas with low vaccination coverage, according to a news release Tuesday.

The text messages will begin Wednesday and will ask individuals about their plans around COVID-19 vaccination, linking people to vaccination sites in their area or direct them to sources for more information.

Officials say the first message will clearly identify the sender as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Residents may opt-out by replying “STOP” to any of the messages at any time.

“We are reaching out to people through a variety of channels to make sure they have the access and information they need to protect themselves from COVID-19 with this safe and effective vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “It’s going to take all of us working within our own family and friend networks, answering questions, and providing support to help get more of us vaccinated so we can get back to normal.”

The state’s goal remains to vaccinate 70% of residents 16 and older as quickly as possible.

Michiganders can find vaccines near them by texting their zip code to 438829 or calling 211.

More information about the vaccine can be found here.