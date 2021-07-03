J&J COVID-19 vaccine lasts at least 8 months, protects against Delta variant, studies find

(WSYM) — Preliminary results are in for Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers say the one-shot vaccine provides protection for at least 8 months.

People who’ve had Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine can feel reassured. The single dose does appear to provide adequate protection against the virus. Now, how did the researchers find out that J&J’s vaccine lasts at least 8 months? Well, what they did, was analyzed blood taken from 20 vaccinated volunteers. And what they found, was that the one-shot vaccine generated a strong neutralizing antibody response that actually improved over time. And it generated T-cells that also lasted eight months. Remember, neutralizing antibodies decrease the replication of viruses, meaning they inactivate a virus before it can replicate itself. And T-cells are also very important - they are immune cells that find and kill infected cells. Now, I must mention that this data comes from laboratory testing. It’s not real-world efficacy data. But in my opinion, the results are still very positive and indicate that the vaccine is working well.

In this study, J&J’s vaccine was found to offer good protection not just against the Delta variant that was first seen in India. But also the Gamma variant that was first identified in Brazil, the Beta variant first detected in South Africa, and the Alpha variant that originated in Britain. As for a second or booster shot, Johnson & Johnson had said it would not be necessary. However, they are working with the US National Institutes of Health, to see if two shots would in fact provide better protection. So time will tell if boosters are needed.

So once again, I will ask folks who have not yet been vaccinated to consider doing so. The number of cases here in the US has risen by 10%. I really hope that this is not a sign that we’re headed for a new spike. We can keep this variant from seriously sickening our friends and loved ones if more people get vaccinated.

On that note, have a happy 4th of July weekend and stay safe.