Governor Whitmer announces 1 million have entered 'MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes'

LANSING, Mich. — More than 1 million Michiganders have entered the state's vaccine lottery, the state announced on Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes last week, offering more than $5 million in prizes and nearly $500,000 in scholarships. It's an effort to increase Michigan's COVID-19 vcacine rate.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, there were 1,001,149 applicants for the grand prizes and 44,966 people who signed up for the scholarship drawing.

The first round of winners, including the recipient of a $1 million drawing, will be announced Monday, July 12. More details about the announcement will be released later.

Michigan has 62% of residents 16 and up with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the goal of the sweepstakes is to get the state to 70%. Vaccination rates have slowed immensely over the last month and a half.

“The response by Michiganders to the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is outstanding,” Whitmer said in a release. “It’s exciting to see so many people signing up for the sweepstakes as they are the best messengers who can encourage their family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and help answer any questions they have about the process.”

“The tremendous support we are receiving from our business, community, nonprofit and government partners for the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is inspiring and will help ensure we reach our objective of getting to a 70% immunization rate,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.

The sweepstakes will hold a number of drawings including:

$1 Million Drawing



Entry dates: July 1 – July 10

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

$2 Million Drawing



Entry dates: July 1 – August 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

$50,000 Daily Drawing



Entry dates: July 1 – August 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings



Entry dates: July 1 – July 30

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.

YOU CAN REGISTER FOR THE SWEEPSTAKES ONLINE AT https://www.mishottowin.com/ [lnks.gd]

To enter the sweepstakes by phone, please call the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Hotline:



Call: 888-535-6136 (press 1)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday,

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Click here for details on prizes and eligibility requirements.

READ MORE: Governor Whitmer announces 'lottery-style' COVID-19 vaccine incentive program