Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Gov. Whitmer announces plans for Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Dave Reginek
<p>DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: Detroit Lions fans gather outside of Ford Field prior to an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans on September 18, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)</p>
$100 million worth of improvements coming to Ford Field in Detroit
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 09:27:58-04

(WSYM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will announce details about Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opening March 24.

They will be joined by leaders from FEMA, Detroit Lions, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and Protect Michigan Commission.

Ford Field will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination piolot program.

Officials say that the clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily to serve residents in the broader Southeast Michigan region.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required.

All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment. Meijer says it registered more than 35,000 people in less than 24 hours after opening
registration.

Those wishing to register can text EndCovid to 75049 and select Ford Field as the location.

Meijer says it will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field, provide onsite pharmacists for clinical review, and vaccine security and stability, deploy IT development teams and infrastructure, coordinate data submission to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry and preserve the patient’s immunization record.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Vaccine Section Quick Links
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub Clinton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Eaton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Hillsdale County COVID-19 vaccine hub Ingham County COVID-19 vaccine hub Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine hub
Other COVID-19 Vaccine Resources
COVID-19 Vaccines: Frequently Asked Questions COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Different COVID-19 Vaccines U of M COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Update