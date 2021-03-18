(WSYM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will announce details about Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opening March 24.

They will be joined by leaders from FEMA, Detroit Lions, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and Protect Michigan Commission.



Ford Field will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination piolot program.

Officials say that the clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily to serve residents in the broader Southeast Michigan region.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required.

All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment. Meijer says it registered more than 35,000 people in less than 24 hours after opening

registration.

Those wishing to register can text EndCovid to 75049 and select Ford Field as the location.

Meijer says it will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field, provide onsite pharmacists for clinical review, and vaccine security and stability, deploy IT development teams and infrastructure, coordinate data submission to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry and preserve the patient’s immunization record.