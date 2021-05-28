Enrollment open for young children in Moderna vaccine study

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-based health system is enrolling children ages 6 months to 11 years old for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine study.

Henry Ford Health System says Thursday that the KidCOVE study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the pharma company's mRNA-1273 vaccine for that age group. The mRNA-1273 is the same vaccine given emergency use authorization by the FDA for people 18 and older.

Participation in the KidCOVE study will last about 14 months and require both in-person clinic visits and virtual visits. Participants will receive one injection about 28 days apart. The health system says neither the participants nor their parents will know whether they received the study vaccine or a placebo injection.

