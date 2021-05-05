Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

CVS now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Michigan locations

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 15:18:14-04

(WSYM) — CVS Health is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at locations across the country, including Michigan.

Same-day scheduling is also available on the CVS website. The company says its vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a press release.

CVS joins other pharmacy providers that are currently vaccinating customers, including Meijer, Rite-Aid, Wal Mart and Walgreens.

“Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date," Lynch said. "Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

