CVS now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Michigan locations

(WSYM) — CVS Health is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at locations across the country, including Michigan.

Same-day scheduling is also available on the CVS website. The company says its vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a press release.

CVS joins other pharmacy providers that are currently vaccinating customers, including Meijer, Rite-Aid, Wal Mart and Walgreens.

“Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date," Lynch said. "Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”