Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

COVID-19 vaccine side effects: What to expect and ways to deal with symptoms

items.[0].image.alt
Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:27:30-04

(WSYM) — The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and now, everyone in the country ages 16 and up is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine may have some side effects, but the CDC is reminding people that they are normal signs your body is building protection.

"These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days," the CDC said.

Some people have no side effects.

Some of the most common side effects on the arm where you got the shot include:

  • Pain
  • Redness
  • Swelling

There are also side effects that you can experience throughout the rest of your body. Those include:

  • Tiredness/fatigue
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Chills
  • Fever
  • Nausea

The CDC said side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones after your first shot. They should go away in a few days.

If you have side effects, there are some tips you can follow to help relieve them.

To reduce pain and discomfort on your arm, apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area and use or exercise your arm.

If you have a fever, drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly.

The CDC says to talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter meds like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin or antihistamines.

"You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally," he said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Section Quick Links

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub Clinton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Eaton County COVID-19 vaccine hub Hillsdale County COVID-19 vaccine hub Ingham County COVID-19 vaccine hub Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine hub

Other COVID-19 Vaccine Resources

COVID-19 Vaccines: Frequently Asked Questions COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Different COVID-19 Vaccines U of M COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Update