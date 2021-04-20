COVID-19 vaccine side effects: What to expect and ways to deal with symptoms

(WSYM) — The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and now, everyone in the country ages 16 and up is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine may have some side effects, but the CDC is reminding people that they are normal signs your body is building protection.

"These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days," the CDC said.

Some people have no side effects.

Some of the most common side effects on the arm where you got the shot include:

Pain

Redness

Swelling

There are also side effects that you can experience throughout the rest of your body. Those include:

Tiredness/fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Fever

Nausea

The CDC said side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones after your first shot. They should go away in a few days.

If you have side effects, there are some tips you can follow to help relieve them.

To reduce pain and discomfort on your arm, apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area and use or exercise your arm.

If you have a fever, drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly.

The CDC says to talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter meds like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin or antihistamines.

"You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally," he said.