(WXYZ) — Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine supply is catching up with demand as more of the state's population gets vaccinated.

There are concerns over people not showing up for their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Ascension "MyHeath" Urgent Care in Troy tells us about 40% of their appointments are being canceled or rescheduled, and up to 20% are no-shows.

Many health systems are trying to combat this by using walk-in clinics to get shots in arms quickly and easily. Providers want these doses used, and there doesn't seem to be the demand for shots that we saw even a month ago.

Meijer also announced there will be walk-in vaccine programs at all of its stores.

"I'd say demand has dropped probably in the last week or so, it doesn't seem as prevalent or as many people are wanting it," MyHealth Urgent Care GM Sarah Horn said.

The days of anticipation, waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to become available, then the long lines of people eager to get their first dose, are in the rearview mirror.

“We're still able to see an appropriate amount of people but it's not like it was in the very beginning," Horn added.

Statewide, more than 35% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and a little more than 48% have received at least one dose.

Some providers are seeing a slump in both first-dose appointments and people showing up for that second shot.

President Joe Biden even tweeting a reminder not to skip the second shot.

Remember: If you received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you need two doses to receive the full scope of protection. Don’t skip your second shot. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 26, 2021

“I think everybody is really starting to worry that people are just reluctant to get the vaccine now," Beaumont Chief of Clinical Services, Jeffrey Fischgrund, said.

Over the weekend, the FDA and CDC lifted a 10-day pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of a rare blood clotting disorder.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows just 46% of Americans think it's very or somewhat safe, and 73% of those not yet vaccinated say they wouldn't take the J&J shot.

In addition to Meijer, Beaumont Health is offering three additional walk-in vaccine clinics this week at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield.

Each Meijer location will have a minimum of 100 doses available. They'll be using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.